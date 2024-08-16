Chicago man allegedly hired someone to kill potential witnesses in his cousin's murder trial: prosecutors

article

A Chicago man is accused of hiring someone to kill two potential witnesses in his cousin's upcoming murder trial.

Christopher Yates, 39, was indicted on Wednesday on two counts of murder for-hire and one count of unlawful transfer of a firearm and ammunition.

According to a criminal complaint previously filed in this case, Yates allegedly wanted two people killed that he believed would testify against his cousin in a state murder trial.

Yates' cousin is currently in state custody on murder and attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting two people, one fatally, in 2020. His trial is set to begin in the fall.

Last month, Yates allegedly recruited a man to carry out the killings of the potential witnesses and provided him with a handgun and ammunition. Yates then told him, "I want them both off the board. Both of them got to [expetive] go."

Yates then allegedly gave the man $250 in cash and said he could offer more money later as payment for the killings.

"Whatever you charge, I'm working on that," Yates allegedly said.

On July 31, Yates was arrested and remains detained in federal custody without bond.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday.