Shots fired into Chicago apartment leave teens, 13 and 18, wounded

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The Brief An 18-year-old man was critically wounded and a 13-year-old boy was injured after someone fired multiple shots into an apartment in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood. Police said the gunfire came from the hallway of the apartment building Wednesday afternoon. No suspects have been identified, and Area Two detectives are investigating.



An 18-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy were injured after someone fired multiple shots into an apartment Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

Greater Grand Crossing shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. at a Greater Grand Crossing apartment building in the 400 block of West Winneconna Parkway, according to Chicago police.

The two victims were inside an apartment building when someone fired multiple shots into their residence from the hallway.

The 18-year-old was shot in the neck and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

The 13-year-old was shot in both calves. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Police have not announced any arrests. Area Two detectives are investigating.