White Sox add center fielder before trade deadline in swap with the Rockies

The wheeling and dealing continues for the Chicago White Sox.

They've added depth in the outfield, specifically in center field, before Monday's trade deadline passes.

White Sox acquire Brenton Doyle: Full Trade Details

White Sox acquire: Outfielder Brenton Doyle.

Rockies acquire: Shortstop Carlos Vielma and right-handed pitcher Mason Adams

What we know:

According to The Athletic, the White Sox are acquiring Doyle

Doyle comes to the White Sox just a year and a half removed from a career year.

In the 2024 season, he recorded a .763 OPS, 23 home runs and 30 steals in 149 games for the Rockies. This year, his stats aren't nearly as gaudy. He's batting .214 with one homer, five RBI and an OPS of .569.

He's now the White Sox's fourth outfielder.

Sam Antonacci, Tristan Peters and Andrew Benintendi are all left-handed hitters, and Doyle's a right-handed bat. That could be one of the driving reasons for acquiring him.

He was also a two-time Gold Glove winning outfielder in Colorado, too. The defense is important for a player that might be playing in a rotational sense.

What we don't know:

With Doyle in the outfield, it's not clear what this means for Austin Hays. The White Sox outfielder might be the odd man out and have a new home before the trade deadline.

White Sox general manager Chris Getz was open on Sunday morning about acquiring a catcher before the deadline, too. The White Sox have mere hours to make that happen.

It's also fair to wonder if the White Sox will target another starter or reliever before the deadline, too.

White Sox at the MLB Trade Deadline

Getz has been active so far before Monday's 5 p.m. deadline.

Here's what they've done so far: