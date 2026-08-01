White Sox acquire starting pitching in Saturday night trade with Seattle

Both baseball teams in Chicago need pitching help at the MLB Trade Deadline.

The Chicago White Sox were the first Chicago team to get on the board first with a trade.

The White Sox have acquired a starting pitcher two days before Monday's deadline, the team announced on Saturday night.

What we know:

ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the White Sox are acquiring right-handed pitcher Luis Castillo from the Seattle Mariners.

White Sox and Mariners Full Trade Details

According to ESPN

White Sox Acquire: Luis Castillo

Mariners Acquire: Reliever Seranthony Dominguez, outfielder Nolan Jones and catching prospect Boston Smith

What we don't know:

It's unclear how many moves the White Sox will make at the trade deadline, but this is a start.

They need both starting pitchers and relief pitchers. Castillo meets the need for a starting pitcher.

Big picture view:

This trade fits the need for both the Sox and Seattle. For the Mariners, it gets Seattle away from Castillo's contract.

Castillo is owed over $24 million a year through 2027. He also has a $25 million option for 2028 in his contract that triggers if he throws 180 innings in 2027. Castillo has been traded five times over his career, so he's not new to the business of sports.

This is new territory for the White Sox, though. They're putting up the money to get what they want.

ESPN is reporting the White Sox will absorb all of the remaining money on Luis Castillo's contract in the trade, this includes the over $20 million on his contract per year through 2027.

Castillo has struggled this year, as he has a 3-9 record with a 5.06 ERA in 20 outings with 17 starts. But this trade also gets the White Sox out of Dominguez's contract.

However, he is a three-time All-Star. He has had success in the past, with a career 87-93 record and a 3.65 ERA. He finished fifth in Cy Young Award voting in 2023, too. The White Sox are hoping they can unlock that again.

Dominguez signed a two-year, $20,000,000 contract with the White Sox this offseason to be the team's closer, but that never materialized as he tallied five blown saves this season. That's the second most blown saves in his career, following the seven he blew in the 2023 season.

Now, the White Sox get the pitcher they need to help deepen their rotation with Hagen Smith potentially coming up from Triple-A Charlotte and Drew Thorpe returning from Tommy John surgery.