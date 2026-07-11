Chicago-area man inappropriately touched girl at water park, prosecutors say

The Brief A 61-year-old man was accused of touching a girl's buttocks at a water park in suburban Woodridge. Ricky Karlic was charged with aggravated battery, according to DuPage County prosecutors. He was released from custody on the condition he not have any contact with the victim, or any child, and stay away from the water park.



A 61-year-old man was accused of inappropriately touching a girl at a suburban water park on Friday.

What we know:

Ricky Karlic, of Lombard, was charged with aggravated battery in a public place, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Ricky Karlic (DuPage County State's Attorney)

Karlic was released from custody on the condition he have no contact with the victim or any individuals under the age of 18 and that he not return to the Cypress Cove Waterpark in Woodridge, where the alleged incident took place.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Karlic allegedly "made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature" with the victim and that he "touched the victim’s buttocks with his hand while in the lazy river at Cypress Cove water park," prosecutors alleged.

What they're saying:

"The allegation that Mr. Karlic inappropriately touched a young girl at a public water park is extremely disturbing," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin, in a statement. "Today’s charge sends the message that in DuPage County we are committed to keeping our public recreational facilities safe for all to enjoy."

What's next:

Karlic’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 3.