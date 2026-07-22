Bulls legend Derrick Rose named NBA 2K cover athlete with Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and former NBA MVP Derrick Rose were revealed Wednesday as the cover athletes for NBA 2K27.

Big picture view:

Wembanyama is on the cover of the Standard Edition, Clark is on the Deluxe Edition and Rose will appear on the limited-time Ultra Edition.

The Standard Edition launches widely on Sept. 4. Deluxe and Ultra editions launch with early access on Aug. 28.

Wembanyama said being on the cover was "a dream come true," and Clark said being on a cover "is special because this game reaches fans all over the world."

Rose was also on the cover of NBA 2K13.

"This is a chance to inspire young athletes to stay obsessed with the game," Rose said. "To show them that when you put in the countless hours of hard work, it rewards you."

The backstory:

Rose started his 2026 year with the Chicago Bulls officially retiring his jersey. His No. 1 will forever hang in the United Center rafters.

He joined Michael Jordan (23), Scottie Pippen (33), Jerry Sloan (4) and Bob Love (10) as the only players whose numbers have been retired by the Chicaogo Bulls.

"I had someone or a journalist ask me, ‘Man, did you cry?’ I told him I cry every day," Rose told reporters at his jersey retirement in January. "And he asked about what. Being joyful, knowing where I grew up, knowing my coming back here, my being practical with knowing the economy, with me being there, and the neighborhoods. And you just know.

What they're saying:

"It’s crazy looking back at being on the NBA 2K13 cover to now having my own edition for NBA 2K27," Rose said in a statement. "During my journey there have been coaches who believed in me, teammates who made me better, and fans who showed up louder than I ever expected. So, this is a chance to inspire young athletes to stay obsessed with the game. To show them that when you put in the countless hours of hard work, it rewards you."