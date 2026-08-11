At least three EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in Chicago’s south suburbs

The Brief Three EF-1 tornadoes were confirmed in Chicago’s south suburbs after severe storms swept through the area Tuesday. The storms brought wind gusts up to 80 mph, ping-pong ball-sized hail, flooding and widespread damage, including downed trees across parts of Cook and Will counties. More storms are possible Wednesday and through the weekend, with a marginal risk of severe weather south and west of Chicago on Wednesday.



At least three tornadoes have been confirmed in Chicago’s south suburbs after severe weather swept through the area Tuesday.

Three EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in south suburbs

The backstory:

According to FOX Chicago Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls, an EF-1 tornado was confirmed in eastern Will County, tracking from near Monee through Crete. A second EF-1 tornado was confirmed in the south suburbs, tracking from near southern Orland Park toward Flossmoor.

A third EF-1 tornado was confirmed in the Mokena area in Will County.

Severe storms moved through the Chicago area Tuesday morning and early afternoon, bringing wind gusts of up to 80 mph, ping-pong ball-sized hail, flooding and tornadoes.

Tuesday's weather event was officially classified as a derecho by the Storm Prediction Center.

Several communities sustained significant damage from the storms, including areas in Cook and Will counties. Damage was also reported in Homewood, Tinley Park and other communities.

Looking ahead:

Another round of storms is possible Wednesday, though skies are also expected to clear at times. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s. Areas south and west of Chicago are under a marginal risk for severe weather, with damaging winds and hail possible.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of storms and highs in the low to mid-80s.

Friday will be partly sunny, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with storms possible and highs near 80.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the low 80s.