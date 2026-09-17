Kyle Bickham murder: Person of interest being questioned by Chicago police
CHICAGO - Chicago police confirmed Thursday that investigators are questioning a person of interest in connection with the death of 29-year-old Kyle Bickham.
Person of interest in CTA Red Line killing
The backstory:
Bickham died Sept. 7 after an altercation with four other passengers aboard a moving CTA Red Line train while he was on his way home from work, police said.
Investigators said he was pushed from the train onto the tracks.
A 15-year-old girl has been charged with murder in the case, according to police. Authorities have not released additional information about the person of interest.
What's next:
Bickham's family has previously said they believe there was no security on the train when he was pushed to his death.
The teen charged in the case appeared in court earlier this week.
FOX Chicago will provide updates as more information becomes available.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department and previous FOX Chicago reporting.