Kyle Bickham murder: Person of interest being questioned by Chicago police

The Brief Chicago police are questioning a person of interest in the Sept. 7 death of 29-year-old Kyle Bickham, who investigators say was pushed from a moving CTA Red Line train after an altercation. A 15-year-old girl has been charged with first-degree murder in the case, while police have not released additional details about the newly identified person of interest. Bickham's family has raised concerns about security on the train, and the investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to gather information.



Chicago police confirmed Thursday that investigators are questioning a person of interest in connection with the death of 29-year-old Kyle Bickham.

Person of interest in CTA Red Line killing

The backstory:

Bickham died Sept. 7 after an altercation with four other passengers aboard a moving CTA Red Line train while he was on his way home from work, police said.

Investigators said he was pushed from the train onto the tracks.

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with murder in the case, according to police. Authorities have not released additional information about the person of interest.

What's next:

Bickham's family has previously said they believe there was no security on the train when he was pushed to his death.

The teen charged in the case appeared in court earlier this week.

FOX Chicago will provide updates as more information becomes available.