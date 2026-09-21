Chicago man charged after assault rifle found during traffic stop

The Brief Shemar Gordon, 21, was arrested during a Sept. 10 traffic stop in downtown Chicago. Sheriff’s police said officers found an assault rifle, another gun, weed, open alcohol and cash inside the vehicle. Gordon was charged with felony weapons offenses and ordered released from custody.



A Chicago man was arrested after authorities said they found an assault rifle, drugs and open alcohol during a traffic stop earlier this month.

River North traffic stop arrest

According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a red Nissan Sentra around 9:40 p.m. on Sept. 10 near Chicago Avenue and Dearborn Street after the car blew a red light.

Officers learned the driver, identified as 21-year-old Shemar Gordon, had a suspended license.

Shemar Gordon | CCSO

Because of the suspended license, officers asked Gordon and his passenger to get out of the vehicle. Police then searched the car and found two firearms, including an assault rifle, as well as suspected weed, open alcohol and cash, authorities said.

Gordon claimed ownership of the guns, according to sheriff's police. He did not have a FOID card or a concealed carry license.

Items recovered during River North traffic stop | CCSO

The passenger was released without charges.

Charges and court hearing

On Sept. 11, Gordon was charged with possession of an assault weapon and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, as well as manufacturing or delivering cannabis and driving with a suspended license.

He appeared in court later that day, when a judge ordered him released from custody.