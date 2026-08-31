Chicago Cubs to debut rom-com series 'Nine Innings to Love' this week

The Brief The Chicago Bears aren't the only pro sports team in Chicago to venture into the romantic comedy world. The Chicago Cubs announced Monday that "Nine Innings to Love," a rom-com series featuring two Cubs fans who fall in love at the Friendly Confines, will debut this week. The series is inspired by the idea of Cubs fans meeting and sparking romantic connections at Wrigley Field.



The Chicago Bears aren't the only pro sports team in Chicago to venture into the romantic comedy world.

The Chicago Cubs announced Monday that "Nine Innings to Love," a rom-com series featuring two Cubs fans who fall in love at the Friendly Confines, will debut this week.

What we know:

This love story will make its way to Cubs fans via TikTok.

According to the announcement from the Cubs, "Nine Innings to Love" will air exclusively on TikTok, consisting of 17 short-form episodes told through social media. The first episode debuts this week on Sept. 4.

The series is inspired by the idea of Cubs fans meeting and sparking romantic connections at Wrigley Field.

The series stars Veronica Garrubbo, Sid Kutikkad, Angelina Dávila, Kevin Kantor, Shelby Brown and Cole Steeves.

This is the second professional sports foray into romantic comedy content, as the Chicago Bears are being featured in "Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story." That Hallmark movie will premiere on Saturday, October 17.