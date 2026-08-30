Chicago Bears roster cuts tracker: Live updates from every move on cut-down day

The Brief The Chicago Bears have arrived at roster cut-down day. It's not an easy day for players that get told they're not good enough to be on an NFL roster. The Bears have begun making roster cuts. We're tracking every single move the Bears make on roster cut-down day.



The Chicago Bears have arrived at roster cut-down day. It's not an easy day for players that get told they're not good enough to be on an NFL roster.

It's tough for the coaches, too.

"We'll have some good conversations on that and see how that unfolds, but a lot of big decisions to be made in the morning," Bears coach Ben Johnson said. "It’s always a tough time of the preseason just because you know it's coming around the corner here. So, we'll enjoy our plane ride home as a 90-man crew one last time."

The Bears have begun to make those decisions. We're tracking every single move the Bears make on roster cut-down day.

Bears release one left tackle

The Bears are releasing Jedrick Wills Jr., according to ESPN. He was one of the Bears' left tackle candidates this preseason.

It remains to be seen what the Bears do with former third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie.

Bears WR room coming into shape

According to ESPN and The Ringer, the Bears have released two reserve wide receivers.

ESPN reported the Bears have cut Scotty Miller. Tom Pelissero reported the Bears waived JP Richardson. Both played in Saturday's preseason finale.

This bodes well for training camp stud Kaden Davis, who earned first-team reps with the offense and impressed the coaches from a special teams point of view, too.

Bears to release Terell Smith

The Bears had a battle going for their final cornerback spot. They seemingly solved that by trading Dexter to the Falcons.

With Phillips on the roster, that took up the final cornerback spot. The Bears are releasing former fifth-round pick Terell Smith, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Smith had two pass breakups on Saturday night, but this might be more of a scheme-related move than anything. The Bears' are trying to fit their roster to defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's press-man scheme for the cornerback room, and this move indicates the Bears think Phillips is more suited for that role.

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Bears trade Gervon Dexter Sr.

After Jordan van den Berg's emergence in training camp and a handful of other moves, the Bears traded former second-round pick Gervon Dexter Sr. to Atlanta, according to ESPN and The Athletic.

The Bears acquired defensive back Clark Phillips III and a fifth-round pick in return for Dexter.