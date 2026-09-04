AVP League beach volleyball championships coming to Chicago this weekend

The Brief The AVP League championship will be held at Oak Street Beach this weekend. The competition begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and continues Sunday. The bracket-style tournament features teams competing for the league title.



Elite beach volleyball players will compete at Chicago’s Oak Street Beach this weekend for the AVP League championship.

AVP League championship in Chicago

The two-day tournament will feature a bracket-style competition beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. Matches will continue at the same time Sunday.

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 02: A detail view of a Wilson volleyball at the AVP Championships in Chicago - Day 3 on September 2, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Expand

Preparations were underway at Oak Street Beach Friday morning, with crews working to create what organizers described as a professional-level playing surface.

The tournament is expected to draw hundreds of players and spectators during Labor Day weekend.

The backstory:

The AVP League held regular-season events at several high-profile locations this summer, including New York’s Central Park, the Hamptons and the Las Vegas Strip.

The league championship will culminate at Oak Street Beach, which the league commissioner called one of its more iconic venues.

"It’ll be a bracket-style tournament starting Saturday morning and the teams will be competing, and hopefully it’s going to be some great action," said Robert Corvino.