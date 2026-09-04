Large police presence reported in Elgin

The Brief Elgin police reported a large presence in the 200 block of North Grove Avenue. The department asked people to avoid the area and use alternate routes. No other details were immediately available.



A large police presence was reported in Chicago's northwest suburbs Friday morning.

Large police presence in Elgin

What we know:

The Elgin Police Department said officers are currently in the 200 block of North Grove Avenue.

Police asked people to take alternate routes and avoid the area.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about what prompted the response, whether anyone was injured or whether arrests have been made.

What's next:

The department said updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

"Thank you for your patience," Elgin police said in a Facebook post.