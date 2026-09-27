Chicago crime: Man charged with attempted murder in South Side stabbing, police say

A Chicago man was arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing on the Near South Side early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Hector Uriostegui, 43, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Uriostegui was arrested a little after midnight on Saturday in connection with the stabbing.

The incident took place about 15 minutes earlier in the 2200 block of S. Michigan Ave., where a 32-year-old man was stabbed and seriously injured, police said.

The suspect was quickly found, arrested and charged.

He is expected to appear in court on Sunday.