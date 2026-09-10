Man armed with hedge trimmer fatally shot by Des Plaines officer, police say

The Brief Des Plaines police released new details in Wednesday's fatal officer-involved shooting, saying 21-year-old Ayham Babidi allegedly advanced toward an officer while armed with an electric hedge trimmer. Police said the officer repeatedly ordered Babidi to drop the tool and backed into oncoming traffic before firing three rounds when Babidi allegedly continued advancing. The officer then immediately began providing medical aid. Investigators recovered dashcam and residential security video of the incident. Police said the officer was unable to activate a body camera because of the rapid escalation, and footage will be released once it no longer jeopardizes the investigation.



Authorities on Thursday released new details about a fatal officer-involved shooting in Des Plaines, saying a man allegedly advanced toward an officer with an electric hedge trimmer before the officer fired gunshots.

New details in officer-involved shooting in Des Plaines

The backstory:

Des Plaines police responded just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in the 2000 block of East Touhy Avenue.

According to police, the first responding officer encountered 21-year-old Ayham Babidi in the front yard armed with an electric hedge trimmer.

Police said Babidi approached the officer in a threatening manner while holding the hedge trimmer. The officer repeatedly ordered him to drop the tool, but Babidi allegedly refused and continued advancing aggressively.

Authorities said the officer backed away across the roadway and into oncoming traffic while continuing to give verbal commands for Babidi to drop the hedge trimmer.

When Babidi continued advancing, the officer fired three rounds, striking him, police said.

The officer immediately began providing medical aid until additional officers and paramedics arrived.

Investigators recovered dash camera footage from the officer's squad car and video from nearby residential security cameras.

Police said the officer was unable to activate his body-worn camera before the confrontation because the situation escalated rapidly.

What's next:

Authorities said footage of the shooting will be released once investigators determine doing so will not compromise the ongoing investigation.

According to the Cook County Coroner's Office, Babidi's autopsy revealed he died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.