Man dies after officer-involved shooting during domestic disturbance call in Des Plaines, police say

The Brief Man killed in officer-involved shooting: A 21-year-old man, Ayham Babidi, died after being shot by a Des Plaines police officer responding to a reported domestic disturbance Wednesday afternoon. Family questions police response: Babidi's father told FOX Chicago his son had a mental illness, was unarmed and did not own a gun, raising questions about why deadly force was used. Neighbors also reported stray bullets struck at least one nearby home. Investigation underway: Police have not released details about what led to the shooting or whether Babidi displayed a weapon. The Major Case Assistance Team is conducting an independent investigation.



A 21-year-old man was fatally shot by a Des Plaines police officer Wednesday afternoon while officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance, authorities said.

Officer-involved shooting in Des Plaines

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Touhy Avenue.

According to Des Plaines police, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance when an officer-involved shooting occurred involving a man who lived at a home in the area.

The man, identified by police as 21-year-old Ayham Babidi, was shot and taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The shooting prompted the closure of Touhy Avenue between Des Plaines River Road and Scott Street as investigators processed the scene. Police urged motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

What they're saying:

Residents who spoke with FOX Chicago said at least one neighboring home was struck by stray bullets. A hedge trimmer was also seen within the police investigation area.

Babidi's father, Jamal Babidi, told FOX Chicago he had been unable to reach either his son or the hospital. He said his son had a mental illness and did not own a gun.

"I can’t reach the hospital or my son," Babidi said. "Nobody can reach the hospital."

Babidi also questioned why an officer used a firearm, saying his son was unarmed.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the shooting or whether Babidi displayed or threatened officers with a weapon.

What's next:

The Major Case Assistance Team is investigating the shooting and will conduct an independent review, police said.

FOX Chicago will update this story as more information becomes available.