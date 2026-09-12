Chicago crime: Woman stabbed during fight on West Side, police say

The Brief A woman was stabbed and injured while trying to break up a fight on Chicago's West Side early Saturday. She took herself to a hospital and was later transferred to another hospital in good condition, police said.=



A woman was stabbed and injured while trying to break up a fight outside a West Side home early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the stabbing around 2:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of W. Adams St. in Austin, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The 31-year-old victim was outside the home with a group of people when she was trying to break up the fight, police said.

She was then stabbed in the right arm with a sharp object. The victim did not see the offender.

The victim took herself to Loretto Hospital, and she was later transferred to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

Area detectives are investigating the case.