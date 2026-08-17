Chicago crime: 4 shot, 1 fatally, and man stabbed overnight

The Brief Four people were shot in separate incidents from Sunday evening into Monday morning, including a 29-year-old man who was killed. A 17-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man were wounded in separate shootings Sunday night, while a 14-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet Monday morning. A 23-year-old man was stabbed early Monday during a fight inside a building on Roosevelt Road, and police said another man was taken into custody.



Four people were shot, one fatally, and another man was stabbed in separate incidents across Chicago from Sunday evening into Monday morning, according to Chicago police.

Chicago shootings

The first shooting happened around 8:35 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was standing outside when a man approached him, pulled out a gun and fired several shots. The teen was shot twice in his right arm and once in his lower back.

He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The shooter ran away.

About 90 minutes later, at 10:03 p.m., a 29-year-old man was fatally shot in the 6100 block of South Campbell Avenue in Chicago Lawn.

Police said the man was standing outside with three other men when an argument broke out and one of them pulled out a gun and fired at the 29-year-old, hitting him multiple times.

The three men left the area. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition and later died, according to police. His identity has not yet been released.

A third shooting was reported around 10:39 p.m. in Austin.

Police said a 41-year-old man was in the 5200 block of West Chicago Avenue when he was shot in the left wrist. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. Police did not say what led to the shooting.

Chicago stabbing

At about 12:49 a.m. Monday, a 23-year-old man was stabbed during a fight inside a building in the 2700 block of West Roosevelt Road in North Lawndale.

Police said the victim and another man got into an argument before the other man pulled out a sharp object and attacked the 23-year-old, leaving him with cuts to his arms and a puncture wound to his chest.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Officers took the other man into custody. Police said charges were pending.

Teen grazed by bullet

The latest shooting happened around 6:27 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East 103rd Street in Roseland.

Police said a 14-year-old girl was walking outside when she heard gunfire and felt pain. She suffered a graze wound to her upper left leg and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Police said they did not know who fired the shot.

What's next:

Area detectives are investigating.