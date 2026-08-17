New photos show suspect wanted in Chicago Lakefront Trail hit-and-run

The Brief Chicago police have released clearer photos of the dirt bike rider wanted in a July hit-and-run that left a 45-year-old cyclist with catastrophic injuries. Police say the woman was struck July 20 on the Lakefront Trail in the Gold Coast. The rider was last seen in the area of Milwaukee and Chicago avenues.



Chicago police have released higher-quality photos of the dirt bike rider wanted in a hit-and-run that left a woman with serious injuries on the Lakefront Trail last month.

What we know:

Police released a new community alert Sunday that includes two clearer images of the suspect investigators are trying to identify.

The photos show a person wearing a black ski mask and black shirt while riding a yellow dirt bike.

Dirt bike rider wanted in Lakefront Trail hit-and-run | CPD

The crash happened around 3:47 p.m. on July 20 near 1400 North Lake Shore Drive in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood.

Police said a 45-year-old woman was riding her bicycle on the Lakefront Trail when the dirt bike rider struck her. The woman suffered catastrophic injuries.

The male rider left after the crash. Police said he was last seen in the area of Milwaukee and Chicago avenues.

What we don't know:

The new alert does not provide an update on the woman's condition.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK346606.