Chicago crime: Man killed outside Lincoln Park bar among 5 overnight shootings

The Brief A 30-year-old man was killed during a fight outside a Lincoln Park bar late Sunday night. Four other people were wounded in separate shootings across the city. Police have a suspect in custody in the Lincoln Park homicide, while the other shootings remain under investigation.



A man was killed outside a North Side bar and four other people were wounded in separate shootings across Chicago overnight, police said.

Deadly Lincoln Park bar shooting

What we know:

The only fatal shooting happened around 11:43 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln Park.

Lincoln Park bar shooting scene.

Police said a fight broke out before someone pulled out a gun and shot a 30-year-old man several times. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

Police recovered a gun at the scene. A suspect is in custody, and charges are pending. Area Three detectives are investigating.

South Side shootings

About 20 minutes earlier, around 11:20 p.m., a 27-year-old woman was driving in the 5700 block of South Morgan Street in Englewood when she heard gunfire and realized she had been shot in the right hip. She drove herself to St. Bernard Hospital, where she was listed in good condition. Area One detectives are investigating.

Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, a 22-year-old man was outside in the 11100 block of South Wentworth Avenue in Roseland when someone inside a black sedan fired several shots. The man was hit in the left hand and drove himself to Roseland Hospital, where he was in good condition. Area Two detectives are investigating.

At about 3:05 a.m., a 20-year-old man was walking in the 7900 block of South Luella Avenue in South Shore when he heard gunfire and was struck. He took himself to South Shore Hospital in good condition. Area Two detectives are investigating.

Less than an hour later, around 3:43 a.m., a 34-year-old man was standing outside in the 500 block of West 104th Street in Fernwood when he heard gunfire and was shot in the left ankle. He was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition. Area Two detectives are investigating.