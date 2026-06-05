Business card found near school leads to Bridgeport brothel investigation

The Brief A Bridgeport investigation began after a parent found a card advertising suspected sex services during school pickup. Authorities linked one listed address to a South Lowe Avenue home where neighbors reported suspicious activity. The probe is ongoing, and no criminal charges have been filed.



What started with a business card left on a parent's vehicle during school pickup has led to an investigation into an alleged brothel operating out of a home in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood.

The backstory:

Ald. Nicole Lee said the investigation began after a constituent walked into her office with a card they found on their car after picking up their child from Healy Elementary School.

"We had a constituent walk into our office and hand us a business card that they said was on their vehicle when they went to pick up their child from Healy Elementary School," Lee said. "When they got back to their car, this card was on it."

Lee said the card appeared to advertise illegal sex services and included phone numbers and addresses.

"It was very disturbing that the card was advertising for illegal sex services, basically with addresses and phone numbers for who to call and where to go," she said.

The discovery sparked concerns among residents because the cards were reportedly being distributed near children and families.

The investigation eventually led authorities to a home in the 3000 block of South Lowe Avenue after one of the addresses listed on the card was linked to the property.

Neighbors had already noticed unusual activity at the home.

"We also got calls about people waiting in line at night. I mean, it's outrageous," Lee said.

According to Lee, reports from the neighborhood prompted further scrutiny from law enforcement.

"We got word that the police sent somebody in undercover," she said.

While neighbors declined to speak publicly about the allegations, a bright orange notice now posted on the home signals city action. The notice states that no massage establishment is permitted to operate at the location.

A City of Chicago employee was recently seen knocking on the door. FOX Chicago also attempted to make contact at the home but received no response.

The homeowner has not been charged with a crime, and FOX Chicago is not identifying him. A review of city records found building code violations tied to the property in 2021, though those violations were later dismissed.

Lee called the allegations "completely shocking and unacceptable."

"There's no place for that here in the 11th Ward," she said.

The Chicago Department of Buildings issued this statement on the home:

"Following our most recent inspection, the Chicago Department of Buildings cited this location for multiple dangerous and hazardous building conditions, resulting in an order to vacate.

"These violations include, but are not limited to, dangerous and hazardous conditions regarding the rear egress, rear porch, and stair system; a lack of plans and permits for rehabilitation work; a need for new plumbing and electrical piping, wiring, and fixtures; exposed wiring; and an unstable porch deck that visibly swayed under human weight."

What's next:

Officials say the investigation began in April. It remains unclear how long the alleged operation may have been active.

Lee said her office has worked closely with city departments and law enforcement to address similar complaints across the ward.

"In the last year, we've worked with city departments and law enforcement to help shut down probably at least half a dozen locations, whether they were actual businesses or not," Lee said.

The investigation remains ongoing.