Des Plaines man with box cutter surrenders after vape shop standoff: police
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A Des Plaines man armed with a box cutter surrendered to police after barricading himself in a vape shop on Saturday, according to police.
What we know:
Around 8:59 a.m., officers responded to Vortex Vapes, located at 1564 Rand Road, for a report of a man armed with a box cutter who confronted a shop employee, police say. The employee was able to flee the building while the suspect barricaded himself inside the business, according to police.
The Des Plaines Police Tactical Response Team helped negotiate the suspect's surrender without any incident.
The suspect was later identified as Leonard G. Puscasu, 26.
The businesses in the strip mall were closed for about four hours, but the area is now safe, and the shops have reopened.
What's next:
The incident is under investigation.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Des Plaines Police Department.