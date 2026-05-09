Des Plaines man with box cutter surrenders after vape shop standoff: police

The Brief A Des Plaines man armed with a box cutter confronted an employee at a vape shop, who escaped before the suspect barricaded himself inside. Police negotiated with the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Leonard G. Puscasu, who surrendered without incident. Nearby businesses were closed for several hours but have since reopened; the investigation is ongoing.



A Des Plaines man armed with a box cutter surrendered to police after barricading himself in a vape shop on Saturday, according to police.

What we know:

Around 8:59 a.m., officers responded to Vortex Vapes, located at 1564 Rand Road, for a report of a man armed with a box cutter who confronted a shop employee, police say. The employee was able to flee the building while the suspect barricaded himself inside the business, according to police.

The Des Plaines Police Tactical Response Team helped negotiate the suspect's surrender without any incident.

The suspect was later identified as Leonard G. Puscasu, 26.

The businesses in the strip mall were closed for about four hours, but the area is now safe, and the shops have reopened.

What's next:

The incident is under investigation.