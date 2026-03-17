Man shot in head during argument with woman in Chicago Lawn

The Brief A man was shot in the head after a dispute in West Englewood. Police said he was arguing with a woman he knew when he was shot in the head. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.



A 22-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting early Tuesday following an argument in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 3200 block of West 61st Place around 2:35 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said the man was involved in a dispute with a woman he knew when a handgun "was produced" and a shot was fired, striking him in the head.

The victim was treated at the scene by the Chicago Fire Department before being transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been announced. Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear who pulled out the handgun and fired it. Police have not specified the relationship between the man and the woman.