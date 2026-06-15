CPD: Woman sexually assaulted, robbed while jogging in South Chicago park

The Brief A 44-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and robbed while jogging Saturday morning in Rainbow Park. Chicago police said a man attacked her from behind, threw her to the ground and sexually assaulted her before stealing her phone. Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.



A woman was sexually assaulted and robbed while jogging over the weekend in South Chicago, according to police.

What we know:

The attack happened about 6:05 a.m. Saturday along a walking path in Rainbow Park in the 3100 block of East 79th Street.

Police said a 44-year-old woman was jogging when a man came up from behind, threw her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

After a brief struggle, he reportedly took her phone and fled on foot.

Police described the suspect as a Black man in his 30s, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 and weighing about 170 pounds.

He had a medium brown complexion, brown eyes, short black hair and a medium build. At the time of the attack, he was said to be wearing a blue-gray shirt and blue denim jeans.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271. Anonymous tips can be submitted through CPDTIP.com using reference number JK293065.