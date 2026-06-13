Chicago suspect shot, seriously injured woman, 21, on South Side, CPD says
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested for allegedly shooting and seriously injuring a woman on the city’s South Side last Wednesday.
What we know:
Tyjuan Walker, 23, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, domestic battery, and aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Tyjuan Walker (Chicago Police Department)
Police identified Walker as the suspect who allegedly shot and injured the 21-year-old victim in the 7400 block of S. Chappel Ave. in the South Shore neighborhood, police said.
Officers responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
Police said the shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance.
Walker was arrested the next day in the 8300 block of S. Vincennes Ave. It was unclear what Walker’s relationship was to the victim.
What's next:
Walker is expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Saturday.