Chicago-area man drove drunk, rammed police vehicles during high-speed chases, prosecutors say

The Brief A Glendale Heights man is accused of leading police on two high-speed chases while driving drunk early Sunday. Luis Robles Carrillo allegedly drove more than 90 mph, struck multiple police squad cars and tried to evade officers twice before being arrested. A judge ordered him to remain in custody and he is due back in court Aug. 24.



A suburban Chicago man led police on two high-speed chases while drunk and crashed into several squad cars over the weekend, prosecutors said.

What we know:

A judge granted prosecutors' request to deny pretrial release for Luis Robles Carrillo, 28, of Glendale Heights.

Luis Robles Carrillo

He is charged with:

One count of aggravated DUI.

Two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer.

Three counts of criminal damage to government-supported property.

One count of driving while license suspended (fourth to ninth offense).

Multiple misdemeanor and traffic offenses, including speeding, disobeying a stop sign and failing to drive on the right side of the road.

Addison police chase

According to prosecutors, the incident began at about 12:46 a.m. Sunday when Addison police officers were flagged down by multiple people in the parking lot of the Jewel-Osco at 100 W. Lake St. about a silver GMC Canyon.

Officers tried stopping the pickup truck in the parking lot but the driver — later identified as Robles Carrillo — allegedly refused, cutting across parking spaces and backing into an officer's squad car after police tried to block his path.

Authorities said he then sped away south on Lincoln Avenue, ran the stop sign at Lincoln Avenue and Lake Street, and continued west on Lake Street, where he reached speeds of more than 90 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Police chased the truck for about five miles before losing sight of it on westbound North Avenue, prosecutors said.

Officers then went to Robles Carrillo's home and, after several minutes, saw him park his truck out front.

When an officer blocked the vehicle with their squad car, Robles Carrillo again allegedly fled, backing onto a parkway before speeding west on Armitage Avenue.

A short time later, DuPage County sheriff's deputies located the truck near Villa Avenue and North Avenue and began another chase.

Authorities said the chase ended after an Elmhurst police squad car blocked the front of the truck. Robles Carrillo then allegedly struck the squad car before shifting into reverse and hitting a Villa Park police vehicle. Officers then pinned his truck in and took him into custody.

Police said Robles Carrillo had red, bloodshot eyes and that officers could smell alcohol on his breath.

One officer sought medical treatment for shoulder pain after his squad car was struck, according to prosecutors.

What they're saying:

"The allegations that with complete disregard for public safety, Mr. Robles Carrillo not only led police on multiple high-speed chases, but did so after he had been drinking, are outrageous," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

"What I find particularly upsetting about this case are the allegations that Mr. Robles Carrillo struck multiple police vehicles and drove over a parkway in his attempt to avoid responsibility for his actions. Our public roadways are used by hundreds of thousands of people each day and in DuPage County we will not tolerate any type of behavior that puts innocent motorists at risk. We are all thankful that the injury sustained by the officer after his vehicle was struck by Mr. Robles Carrillo does not appear to be serious."

Addison Police Chief Roy Selvik said Robles Carrillo endangered both officers and the public.

"The alleged violent and reckless actions of Mr. Robles Carrillo not only put several officers in jeopardy but also placed the community at great risk," Selvik said. "This offender intentionally rammed several police cars, and thanks to the actions of officers from Addison, Elmhurst, Villa Park and the DuPage County Sheriff's Office, he was stopped before anyone could be seriously injured."

What's next:

Robles Carrillo is due back in court on Aug. 24.