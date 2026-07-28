LIVE | Pritzker signs Illinois school cellphone restrictions

Gov. JB Pritzker will sign legislation Tuesday requiring Illinois schools to restrict students from using cellphones and other personal wireless devices during the school day.

The measure is intended to create distraction-free learning environments.

The backstory:

Illinois lawmakers approved Senate Bill 2427 this spring.

The legislation requires each school board to adopt a policy prohibiting students from using personal wireless devices during "school time," which generally runs from arrival through dismissal and includes classes, recess, lunch and passing periods.

However, districts may allow high school students to use devices during lunch and passing periods.

Dig deeper:

The measure is not a ban on students bringing phones to school. Districts must establish rules for storing devices during the school day and may permit their use for educational purposes or during emergencies.

Exceptions are also required for certain medical needs, individualized education programs, 504 plans, English learners and some student caregivers.

What's next:

School districts must implement compliant policies by the start of the 2027-28 school year. The Illinois State Board of Education must publish a model policy by Sept. 1, 2026.

Districts with existing policies covering most or all of the school day may keep them through the 2030-31 school year.