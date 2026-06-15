Severe storm chances return to Chicagoland
CHICAGO - Today will be fantastic weather wise! We have highs in the mid and upper 70s with increasing cloud cover.
Chicago weather forecast
What's next:
Tomorrow, we have a marginal risk (level 1/5) for severe storms. Damaging hail and wind are the main threats. Highs will be back to the mid and upper 70s.
Wednesday will be the day to watch for all hazards. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a slight (level 2/5) and enhanced (level 3/5) in Chicagoland. The highest threat is for our southern counties.
Thursday and Friday will be quiet and nice! Skies will be mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Friday will be in the mid 70s with sunny skies.
This weekend will be mild. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. There is a chance for rain Saturday night and Sunday.
The Source: The information in this report came from Fox Chicago Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody.