Chicago man used lighter to set fire to garbage cans in downtown Elgin, prosecutors say
ELGIN, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of setting fire to several garbage cans in downtown Elgin, according to Kane County prosecutors.
What we know:
Elgin officers responded about 2:15 a.m. last Thursday to reports of a dumpster fire in the 0-100 block of Douglas Avenue.
Prosecutors said 27-year-old David Rosales used a standard lighter to set fire to the trash cans.
David Rosales
The cans were set on fire in the following locations:
- Chicago Street and Riverside Drive
- Chicago Street and Grove Avenue
- Symphony Way and North Spring Street
- Spring Street and Division Street
- 100 West Chicago Street
Rosales has been charged with 12 felonies:
- Arson (5 counts)
- Criminal Damage to Government Property (6 counts)
- Criminal Damage with Fire (1 count)
What we don't know:
It remains unclear why Rosales allegedly started the fires.
What's next:
Rosales appeared in court for a pretrial detention hearing last week and was denied release. He will remain in Kane County Jail custody until his next court appearance, set for this Friday.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.