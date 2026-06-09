Chicago man used lighter to set fire to garbage cans in downtown Elgin, prosecutors say

The Brief A Chicago man was arrested for allegedly setting fire to garbage cans in Elgin last week. Prosecutors charged the suspect with 12 felony counts, including arson. The suspect was denied release and remains in jail custody ahead of a court hearing Friday.



A Chicago man is accused of setting fire to several garbage cans in downtown Elgin, according to Kane County prosecutors.

What we know:

Elgin officers responded about 2:15 a.m. last Thursday to reports of a dumpster fire in the 0-100 block of Douglas Avenue.

Prosecutors said 27-year-old David Rosales used a standard lighter to set fire to the trash cans.

David Rosales

The cans were set on fire in the following locations:

Chicago Street and Riverside Drive

Chicago Street and Grove Avenue

Symphony Way and North Spring Street

Spring Street and Division Street

100 West Chicago Street

Rosales has been charged with 12 felonies:

Arson (5 counts)

Criminal Damage to Government Property (6 counts)

Criminal Damage with Fire (1 count)

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why Rosales allegedly started the fires.

What's next:

Rosales appeared in court for a pretrial detention hearing last week and was denied release. He will remain in Kane County Jail custody until his next court appearance, set for this Friday.