Obama Presidential Center unveils first official painted portrait of Barack and Michelle Obama

The Brief The Obama Foundation unveiled the first official portrait of Barack and Michelle Obama. The painting by artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby is on display in the Obama Presidential Center Museum's Hope and Change Lobby. The unveiling comes days before the center's opening.



The Obama Foundation has unveiled the first official painted portrait of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, a new centerpiece of the Obama Presidential Center Museum ahead of its grand opening celebrations this week.

The work, titled The Obamas: Springing Forth, 2026, was created by artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby and revealed to the Obamas for the first time Monday.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Obamas: Springing Forth, 2026 (Credit: The Obama Foundation)

The portrait will be on display in the museum's Hope and Change Lobby, a public space that does not require a ticket to enter.

Based on an original photograph taken by Akunyili Crosby, the painting blends personal and historical imagery to tell the story of the Obamas' journey to the White House and their legacy.

The work includes references to Michelle Obama's childhood home in Chicago, the Resolute Desk, family keepsakes, books, music and artifacts from the Obama presidency.

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The foundation said the portrait is the first official painted work to depict the Obamas together.

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The unveiling comes ahead of the Obama Presidential Center's opening celebrations, which begin Thursday and continue through Sunday, with the museum opening to the public on Friday.