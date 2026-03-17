Suburban Chicago man charged in DUI hit-and-run that seriously injured pedestrian

The Brief A 73-year-old Cary man is charged after a hit-and-run crash left a pedestrian seriously hurt. The victim, a 33-year-old Crystal Lake man, was walking along Route 22 when he was struck. Investigators used vehicle debris and license plate technology to identify the suspect.



A Cary man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a pedestrian and left the scene during a late-night crash in unincorporated Barrington.

What we know:

Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded around 11:10 p.m. Monday to a report of a person down near Route 22 and Kelsey Road.

There, they found a 33-year-old Crystal Lake man with serious injuries. He was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and later transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Investigators determined the man had been walking along the side of the road when he was hit by a vehicle.

Debris left at the scene led investigators to believe the vehicle was a silver or gray Volkswagen Atlas traveling westbound on Route 22.

Using a license plate reader system, investigators identified a vehicle registered to a Cary resident and later found it at a home in the 300 block of Sterling Circle.

Authorities say the driver, identified as 73-year-old John Zurawski, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

John Zurawski

What they're saying:

Sheriff John Idleburg praised investigators for quickly identifying the suspect.

"Our thoughts are with the pedestrian as he recovers from his serious injuries," Idleburg said in a statement. "Driving impaired is reckless, wrong, and dangerous, especially when there are many options available to get home safely with a sober driver."

What's next:

Zurawski remains in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court appearance. Authorities say more charges could be added.