Chicago-area mothers of missing children mark Mother’s Day with pleas for answers

The Brief Chicago-area mothers of missing children gathered on Mother’s Day for support, gifts, and a press conference organized by a nonprofit. The group included families of long-missing individuals such as Kierra Coles, Diamond Bynum, King Walker, and Diamond and Tionda Bradley. The mothers continue to raise awareness and urge the public to share any information that could help bring their loved ones home.



On Mother’s Day, Chicago-area mothers of missing children gathered for support and to raise awareness, urging the public to come forward with information about their loved ones’ cases.

What we know:

Some mothers of missing children in the Chicago area were brought together and given gifts on Mother's Day.

They continue to search and bring attention to the cases of their children who have not been found.

A nonprofit called The Invisible Man NFP gave them balloons, roses and a shopping spree, as well as held a press conference.

The women there included the mother of postal worker Kierra Coles, who has been missing for eight years, the mother of Diamond Bynum, who disappeared with her nephew King Walker from Gary, Ind. and has been missing for 11 years, and the mother of Diamond and Tionda Bradley, who have been missing for 25 years.

"This is gonna be the 8th year that she been missing," Karen Phillips, the mother of Kierra Coles, said. "I know it's somebody out there that knows something. I wish you'd just find it in your heart to say something. I miss my daughter. I want her home."

"I really miss my two daughters so much. If anybodys seen anything. Please say something. You can call any police station around the world," Tracey Bradley, mother of Diamond and Tionda, said.

"I wouldn't wish this on anyone. I can't explain how this feels to go another Mother's Day, which gave me an opportunity to be a mother. To have a daughter missing and a grandson — my daughter's only son missing. Imagine how this makes her feel. Her first child missing for over 10 years," LaShann Walker, mother of Diamond and aunt of King, said.

The mothers are begging the public to help — because in all cases, they say someone knows something.