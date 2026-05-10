Deadly shooting at after-prom gathering in Porter County leaves community shaken

The Brief Three teens were shot at a post-prom party in Porter County, leaving one juvenile dead and two others injured. Police say the shooting was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat, but no arrests or motive have been announced. The incident, involving Michigan City High School students, has shaken the community, with support resources being offered.



A post-prom party in Porter County turned deadly when three teens were shot—killing one and injuring two—in an isolated incident that has left the community shaken as police continue investigating.

What we know:

A prom night turned tragic when three teens were shot at a house in Porter County on Saturday night.

Porter County Police say they got the call at about 11 p.m. Three people were shot, a juvenile male died, an 18-year-old female and a male juvenile were wounded, the night before Mother’s Day.

Police say it was an isolated incident with no threat to the community.

The Michigan City School District confirmed their high school students were involved.

Now, the community is dealing with trauma from gun violence.

Kimberly Horn was watching a television show that depicted gunfire, so she didn’t realize there were actual gunshots outside her house, until a picture frame fell off the wall.

Police told her a bullet had gone through the front door of her Pine Township home. It hit the entertainment center inside.

"Yes, it did come into my house. To that. Well, once I realized what had happened. And then I turned on the living room light, and then you could see the bullet was on my carpet. What does that feel like? Well, that was kind of scary," Horn said.

Outside, Liberty Avenue was crowded with parked cars. Michigan City High School students attending an after-prom party across the street.

In the commotion, a mailbox was knocked over. Neighbors say people ran into wooded areas to get away.

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Liberty Avenue was crowded with parked cars. Michigan City High School students were attending an after-prom party across the street.

In the commotion, a mailbox was knocked over. Neighbors say people ran into wooded areas to get away.

Porter County Police say they got the call at about 11 p.m. Three people were shot, a juvenile male died, an 18-year-old female and a male juvenile were wounded, the night before Mother's Day.

The school district shared a statement saying:

"Michigan City Area Schools is aware of the tragic off-campus incident involving several Michigan City High School students following prom activities. Our thoughts are with the students, families, and everyone impacted during this difficult time. Counseling and support resources will be available to our students and staff."

Horn was saddened to hear that a teen died and others were hurt, "You know how kids can be, you know? And it just turned awful. And like I said, as far as I know, I think there was only one that had passed away so far. That's prom night. Yeah. Yes, yes. Everything. Yeah, I my heart goes out to the families, you know, that have lost somebody or have somebody in the hospital."

Neighbors say the house was often rented as an Airbnb property, but there's never been trouble there.

What we don't know:

Sheriff's police have not said if they've made any arrests or what the motive might have been for the shooting.

What you can do:

The Porter County Sheriff’s office is urging anyone who attended the gathering to call Detective Sgt. Marshall at 219-477-3136.