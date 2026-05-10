NW Indiana shooting leaves 3 teens shot, 1 killed, sheriff says

Three young people were shot, one fatally, at a home late Saturday night in Northwest Indiana.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of Liberty Avenue in Pine Township, according to the Porter County Sheriff’s Police Department.

One boy died as a result of the shooting, although police did not specify his age.

An 18-year-old woman and another juvenile of unknown age were also shot, police said.

Police added that the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and that there was believed to be no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the victim who died or given a suspected reason for the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Marshall at 219-477-3136.