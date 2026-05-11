Food Truck Fridays return to Chicago’s Daley Plaza this week

The Brief Food Truck Fridays will return to Chicago's Daley Plaza starting this week, the city announced. Each Friday this summer, customers will be able to enjoy a rotating lineup of food trucks at the plaza.



Food truck Fridays will return to Chicago’s Daley Plaza starting this week.

What You Should Know:

The popular lunchtime event, now in its 11th year, will run through early October, according to the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP).

Food trucks will be in the plaza every Friday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. with a rotating lineup of culinary options for customers.

Daley Plaza is located at 50 W. Washington St. in downtown Chicago.

"The Chi Food Truck Fest is about more than great food, it’s about creating opportunity for small business and celebrating the diversity that makes Chicago strong," said Mayor Brandon Johnson in a statement. "By bringing entrepreneurs and communities together in the heart of downtown, we’re investing in local talent and showcasing the best of our city."

Chi Food Truck Fest Dates (Fridays, unless otherwise noted):

May 15, 22, 29

June 5, 12, 17*(Wednesday), 26

July 1*(Wednesday), 10, 17, 24, 31

August 7, 14, 21, 28

September 4, 11, 18, 25

October 2

Each food truck participant is licensed by the BACP and inspected by the Chicago Department of Public Health.

For more information, visit Chicago.gov/FoodTruckFest.