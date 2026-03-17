Toni Preckwinkle wins primary race for Cook County Board president, AP projects

Toni Preckwinkle is projected to win the Democratic nomination for Cook County Board president, fending off a primary challenge from Chicago Ald. Brendan Reilly, the AP projects.

The primary win puts her in a prime position to win a fifth term in office this November.

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About the Cook County Board President race

The backstory:

Preckwinkle, who turns 79 on Tuesday, has served as the head of Cook County government since 2010.

The Cook County Board of Commissioners president acts as CEO of the county. She and the 17 commissioners approve the county’s budget every year, which funds all aspects of county government, including the sheriff’s office, the court system, the state’s attorney’s office, and the county clerk’s office, among other key agencies. County government also runs large institutions like the Cook County Jail and Stroger Hospital.

In recent years, Preckwinkle has touted progressive policy achievements like forgiving more than $600 million in medical debt for half a million county residents and establishing a guaranteed income program for more than 3,000 households.

Reilly, 54, has been the Chicago alderman in the 42nd Ward since 2007, representing parts of the city’s downtown area. He’s described himself as an "independent" voice on the Chicago City Council and has been a frequent critic of Mayor Brandon Johnson, a Preckwinkle ally.

The alderman has argued that the county government’s budget has ballooned too much under Preckwinkle’s leadership, which he’s called "wasteful and inefficient."

Preckwinkle has pointed out that the county government hasn’t raised property taxes in over 15 years and is in "great financial shape," especially compared to the City of Chicago government. She’s also criticized Reilly for his support of the so-called "alternative budget" last year, which raised a series of taxes to close a more than $1 billion city deficit.

Michael Murphy, of Chicago, is running as a candidate for the Libertarian Party. One candidate filed to run as a republican, but was removed from the ballot, county records show.

The general election is slated for Nov. 3.