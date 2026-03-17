Illinois Primary Election Results 2026: Live Updates

Voters across the Chicago area and state are casting their ballots for various offices at the local, state, and federal levels for Tuesday's primary election.

The winners of each contest will decide which candidates will advance to the general election in November.

There is an open U.S. Senate seat in Illinois for the first time in decades. Several Republican candidates are vying for the chance to take on Gov. JB Pritzker, who is running for a third term. Plus, two top Cook County officeholders are facing primary challengers.

Stay with Fox Chicago throughout the day for live results, analysis, and the latest updates on the 2026 Illinois primary election.

Polls close across Illinois at 7 p.m. CT, with results expected shortly after.

2026 Illinois Primary Election Results

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Federal Races

U.S. Senate | U.S. House

State Races

Governor | Attorney General | Secretary of State | Comptroller | Treasurer | Illinois Senate | Illinois House

County Races

County Board President | Assessor | Clerk | Sheriff | Treasurer | Water Reclaim Commissioner

Federal Races

State Races

County Races