Darren Bailey wins GOP primary, second matchup with Gov. JB Pritzker, AP projects

Darren Bailey, the downstate farmer and former lawmaker, will get another chance to take on Gov. JB Pritzker as he will seek a third term in office this November.

Bailey was the 2022 GOP nominee for governor and was the hands-down leader of the pack in this year's primary race, which included Ted Dabrowski, James Mendrick, and Rick Heidner.

The governor is elected statewide to four-year terms.

Illinois Primary Election Results 2026

For full statewide coverage, view our Illinois primary election results 2026.

About the Illinois GOP Governor primary race

The backstory:

Bailey first garnered attention for his stance against pandemic-era restrictions imposed by Pritzker and became the top choice of Republican voters in the Prairie State for his MAGA-esque attacks on Chicago and Democratic leaders.

But after losing to Pritzker by double digits in 2022, including by a nearly three-to-one margin in the voter-rich Cook County, Bailey took a different tack this cycle in an effort to attract more support in Democratic strongholds.

Bailey picked Aaron Del Mar, the chairman of the Cook County GOP, as his running mate for lieutenant governor. After the death of four family members, including his son, in a tragic helicopter crash last year, Bailey told the Chicago Tribune about his heightened "compassion centers."

While his campaign has continued his criticisms of Pritzker and support for more restrictive immigration policies, Bailey has been much more focused on economic issues, high taxes, and even establishing a DOGE-like program to reign in state government spending.

Last month, when the national GOP's X account posted an AI-generated image of Pritzker intended to mock him for his weight, Bailey's account responded saying such rhetoric was "unnecessary, unproductive, and has no place in our politics."

Time will tell whether the different approach will yield a meaningfully closer result in November, but Pritzker appears to be in prime position to earn a third term as governor, a feat not seen since ex-Gov. Jim Thompson won four terms between 1972 and 1986.

The incumbent governor has overseen the passage of numerous progressive measures, like raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, legalizing recreational marijuana, and a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure program. At his State of the State address last month, Pritzker touted the state's vastly improved financial condition under his tenure, including several credit upgrades and the paying down of a backlog of bills.

During that address, Pritzker also pledged to take on other issues on top of voters' minds, like pushing for a ban on cell phones in Illinois schools and pausing tax incentives for the construction of data centers, which have come under increasing scrutiny for their significant energy usage.

This year's election also comes as Pritzker has increasingly been named as a potentially serious contender for the Democratic nomination for president in 2028. His growing national profile, more frequent appearances on national television and rhetorical tussles with President Donald Trump have all served as further clues for political pundits about Pritzker's future.

For his part, Pritzker has deflected questions about his future plans, saying he's been more focused on running for re-election as governor, although he did tell Vox that he was "flattered" by all the presidential buzz. Still, the election calendar will almost certainly lead to more questions for the governor, as presidential candidates begin announcing their plans, typically within weeks of a midterm election.

What's next:

The general election is slated for Nov. 3.