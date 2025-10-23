Darren Bailey's son, daughter-in-law and 2 grandchildren killed in helicopter crash

The Brief Former Republican State Sen. Darren Bailey and his wife are mourning the loss of their son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren who were killed in a helicopter crash in Montana. Their 10-year-old grandson was not on board and is safe, according to the family. The Baileys are asking for privacy as they grieve.



Darren Bailey, Republican gubernatorial candidate, is mourning the loss of his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren who were killed in a helicopter crash in Montana on Wednesday evening, his campaign said in a statement.

Bailey and his wife, Cindy, confirmed that their son, Zachary, his wife, Kelsey, and their two children — 12-year-old Vada Rose and 7-year-old Samuel — died in the crash. Their 10-year-old grandson, Finn, was not on board and is safe, according to the statement.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday morning they are investigating the crash of a Robinson R66 helicopter in Ekalaka, Montana.

What they're saying:

"Darren and Cindy are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss," the statement read. "They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them. The Baileys deeply appreciate the kindness and support they have received and ask for privacy as they grieve and hold their loved ones close during this difficult time."

Gov. JB Pritzker posted to X Thursday morning, sending his condolences to the Bailey family:

"MK and I are devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Darren and Cindy Bailey’s son Zachary, daughter-in-law Kelsey, and their two young children Vada Rose and Samuel. Our prayers and deep condolences are with the Baileys in this time of grief. May the memories of their loved ones be a blessing."

The Illinois GOP also released a statement mourning with the Bailey family:

"The Illinois Republican Party is lifting-up the Bailey family, their friends and community in prayer as we grieve the tragic loss Zachary, Kelsey, Vada Rose and Samuel. Please join us in keeping the Bailey family in our thoughts and prayers during this unimaginable time."

Big picture view:

Darren Bailey served one term in the Illinois State Senate from 2021 to 2023, representing the state’s 55th District. Before that, he was a member of the Illinois House of Representatives from 2019 to 2021. He launched his second campaign for governor last month.

He ran as the Republican nominee for governor of Illinois in 2022, losing to incumbent Pritzker.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.