Man, 20, dies after being found shot in car in Chicago suburb

The Brief A Streamwood man was found shot in a car Monday night. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police are investigating the case as a homicide.



A 20-year-old man died after being found shot in a car Monday night in Chicago's northwest suburbs.

What we know:

Palatine police responded around 9:39 p.m. to the 1200 block of East Prairie Brook Drive for a report of a vehicle that had struck several parked cars and a garbage dumpster.

Officers arrived to find a black four-door Audi with a man in the driver's seat suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The Palatine Fire Department took him to an area hospital, where he later died.

He was identified as Kevin K. Koonce, of Streamwood. Police said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

North Rand Road between Route 53 and Dundee Road was closed following the incident and reopened around 10:10 a.m. Tuesday.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Palatine Police Department Investigations Bureau at 847-359-9000.