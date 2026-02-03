Chicago Bulls deal Nikola Vucevic to Boston for a player and a pick | Reports

The Chicago Bulls made their second trade of the day on Tuesday, reportedly sending one of their most productive players to the Celtics.

What we know:

According to ESPN, the Bulls have traded center Nikola Vucevic to the Boston Celtics.

In return, the Bulls are getting a guard who's played at a high level for a Boston team in transition. The Celtics have Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, but Tatum is recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered in the playoffs last season.

Simons has averaged 14.2 points and shot 39.5 from 3-point range this season for Boston. Simons will be a free agent after this season.

Vucevic has averaged 16.9 points and 9.0 rebounds per game for the Bulls this season, including a couple of game-winning baskets.

The Bulls reportedly made their second trade in four days earlier on Tuesday, acquiring Jaden Ivey, a 23-year-old guard who was the fifth-overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Purdue, and Mike Conley in exchange for two players.

Full Trade Details

Celtics: Nikola Vucevic and a second-round pick

Bulls: Anfernee Simons and a second-round pick

What's next:

For the Bulls, we still await to see if they'll move guard Coby White before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 5.

It was expected that Vucevic would get dealt. He had been speaking openly about playing for an NBA contender at exit interviews last season. Now, he'll play for a Boston team that's a year and a half removed from winning an NBA title.

It remains to be seen how the Bulls approach their roster, which now has a bigger glut of guards.