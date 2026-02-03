Chicago SNAP curfew proposal revised again, allowing 30-minute police dispersal warning

The Brief Chicago leaders revised a proposed snap curfew to allow police to issue a 30-minute warning to disperse instead of a 12-hour window. Supporters say the measure aims to prevent youth violence, while teens and advocates argue it unfairly targets young people in public spaces. The ordinance was not voted on and is expected to return for further discussion, with the mayor now involved in drafting changes.



Chicago leaders are once again revising a proposed "snap curfew" ordinance, with a new draft giving police more flexibility before issuing citations.

What we know:

Under the latest version, Chicago police would be allowed to issue a 30-minute warning to disperse, instead of the previously proposed 12-hour window.

Alderman Brian Hopkins said Mayor Brandon Johnson is now collaborating on the updated draft. The proposal was discussed during a Public Safety Committee meeting on Tuesday, but aldermen did not vote on it. Hopkins said more work is needed to refine the language.

The revised ordinance states that before issuing a citation, officers must first ask a person’s age and why they are out. However, police would still be allowed to make arrests for failure to disperse.

Several aldermen have voiced support for a snap curfew, saying it is intended to prevent youth violence following a series of incidents, including a fatal shooting after the city’s tree-lighting ceremony in November.

Related article

What they're saying:

Others spoke out against the proposal, including several teenagers who testified that the ordinance unfairly targets young people for being in public spaces.

Judith Vasquez, a freshman at Michele Clark High School, said she was cautiously optimistic after hearing youth voices during the meeting.

"I’m a bit hopeful seeing how much youth has been spoken here today," Vasquez said. "I think I’m hopeful, but seeing how things have gone in the past, it kind of brings that hope down."

Nur Hassan, a junior at Mather High School, questioned whether city leaders were paying attention.

"I was looking down at them," Hassan said. "I’m pretty sure half the time they weren’t even really looking at the speaker, so I don’t feel like they were listening."

Hopkins has said the proposal is not about targeting young people, but about addressing youth violence, preventing street takeovers, and keeping the public safe.

"We have to tell our young people there are boundaries — there’s acceptable behavior and unacceptable behavior," Hopkins said. "That’s not uncommon."

What's next:

The proposal is expected to return for discussion at the next Public Safety Committee meeting. Hopkins said city leaders are close to passing the ordinance without needing a veto-proof majority, with the mayor’s support seen as the key factor.