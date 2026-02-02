Man charged after stolen Rolls-Royce found in Orland Park parking lot

The Brief A 31-year-old man faces felony and misdemeanor charges after police say he was found with a stolen Rolls-Royce. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Fort Bend County, Texas. The man was released with his next court date set for Tuesday.



A 31-year-old man is facing charges after Orland Park police say they found him in possession of a luxury vehicle reported stolen out of Texas.

What we know:

Officers arrested Husamuldeen Abed on Saturday outside Papa Joe’s Italian Restaurant, according to police.

That day, officers found a 2023 Rolls-Royce parked and unoccupied without license plates in the restaurant's parking lot. A check of the vehicle's identification number showed it had been reported stolen from Fort Bend County, Texas, on Jan. 24.

Police said officers watched the vehicle while waiting for the driver to return. Abed later came back to the parking lot, used keys to unlock the vehicle and got inside. He was then taken into custody.

Witnesses identified him as the same person who had parked the vehicle there earlier in the day, according to police.

Abed was also allegedly found with a stolen Illinois license plate registered to a 2006 Audi, along with hardware commonly used to attach license plates to cars.

Investigators later determined the Rolls-Royce had been stolen while it was being shipped from Texas to North Carolina, police said.

Abed was charged with:

Aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 1 felony

Possession of stolen property, a Class A misdemeanor

What's next:

Abed was taken for a first court appearance and later released. He is scheduled to appear again Tuesday at the Bridgeview Courthouse.