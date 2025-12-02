Woman who drove through Chicago anti-ICE protest crowd gets probation

The Brief A woman who drove through a crowd of protesters in the Loop this summer was sentenced to two years of probation. Her car struck a 66-year-old protester, breaking the woman’s arm. She must also complete 100 hours of community service as part of her sentence.



A woman who drove through a crowd of protesters in the Loop this summer was sentenced to two years of probation.

What we know:

The incident happened on June 10 on Monroe Street as thousands of people were marching through the streets of downtown Chicago to protest President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement policies.

The car, driven by 30-year-old Deirdre Kemp, hit a 66-year-old woman who was left with a broken arm. The victim, Heather Blair, told FOX 32 she was standing in the roadway when she was hit. While Blair is hard of hearing and didn't remember hearing the car, she remembered seeing it as it approached.

"I saw [the vehicle]. My husband got out of way. I think I blacked out," Blair said.

Kemp was arrested on June 19 and charged with aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm, aggravated fleeing from police, driving on a suspended license and was given two citations. According to court documents, Kemp had three children in the car at the time of the incident.

On Monday, Kemp was sentenced to 24 months of 2nd chance probation that is scheduled to expire on Nov. 24, 2027. Kemp must also complete 100 hours of community service.