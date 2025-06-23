Woman charged with driving into Chicago anti-ICE protest crowd, injuring 1, police say

The Brief A 30-year-old woman was charged in connection with a crash that injured a 66-year-old woman during downtown anti-ICE protests on June 10. Deirdre Kemp was accused of driving through a crowd of protesters on Monroe Street, hitting the other woman, and fleeing the scene. The victim, Heather Blair, sustained a broken arm after being hit.



A woman was arrested for allegedly driving her car into a crowd during anti-ICE protests in downtown Chicago earlier this month.

Deirdre Kemp, 30, was charged with aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm, aggravated fleeing from police, driving on a suspended license, and she was given two citations, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Deirdre Kemp (Chicago Police Department)

She was arrested last Thursday, police said.

The backstory:

As thousands of people were marching through the streets of downtown Chicago on June 10, a maroon-colored sedan drove through a crowd of people on Monroe Street.

The car hit a 66-year-old woman who was left with a broken arm. The woman, Heather Blair, said told Fox 32 she was standing in the roadway when she was hit. While Blair is hard of hearing and didn't remember hearing the car, she remembered seeing it as it approached.

"I saw it (the vehicle). My husband got out of way. I think I blacked out," Blair said.

Blair was among thousands gathering downtown denouncing ICE raids. The event started off peacefully before chaos erupted with folks throwing bottles and other items at police.

Sky Fox continued tracking the suspect car until it came to a stop in the West Loop area with a broken window. People got out of the car to push it.

No other injuries were reported.