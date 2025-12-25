Boy, 16, reported missing from Chicago's South Side
article
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old boy last seen on the city’s South Side.
What we know:
Jacari Moore was last seen Dec. 13 in the 7000 block of South Kimbark Avenue, police said. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray jeans at the time.
Moore is described as Black, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Area 1 Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-747-8380 or call 911.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.