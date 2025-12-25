Boy, 16, reported missing from Chicago's South Side

article

The Brief Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old last seen in Grand Crossing. Jacari Moore was last seen Dec. 13 on South Kimbark Avenue. Detectives are asking the public for help locating him.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old boy last seen on the city’s South Side.

What we know:

Jacari Moore was last seen Dec. 13 in the 7000 block of South Kimbark Avenue, police said. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray jeans at the time.

Moore is described as Black, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Area 1 Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-747-8380 or call 911.