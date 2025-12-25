Expand / Collapse search

Boy, 16, reported missing from Chicago's South Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  December 25, 2025 4:51pm CST
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Jacari Moore | Chicago police

The Brief

    • Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old last seen in Grand Crossing. 
    • Jacari Moore was last seen Dec. 13 on South Kimbark Avenue. 
    • Detectives are asking the public for help locating him.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old boy last seen on the city’s South Side.

What we know:

Jacari Moore was last seen Dec. 13 in the 7000 block of South Kimbark Avenue, police said. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray jeans at the time.

Moore is described as Black, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Area 1 Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-747-8380 or call 911.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

Missing PersonsGrand CrossingNews