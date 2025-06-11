Chicago ICE protests: Woman hit by car that drove into crowd, police say

The Brief The car that drove through a crowd of protesters in downtown Chicago hit a 66-year-old woman before speeding off, police confirmed. The woman was hospitalized with a broken arm but was later released. No one had been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run crash, police said.



A 66-year-old woman’s arm was broken after she was hit by a car that sped through a crowd of anti-ICE protesters in downtown Chicago on Tuesday evening.

The chaotic scene unfolded when several hundred people gathered to protest ICE raids in Chicago and across the country.

What we know:

Around 6:30 p.m., a car attempted to drive through the crowd in the 0-100 block of East Monroe Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The car hit the 66-year-old while she was standing in the roadway, and sped away, fleeing the scene.

The woman had a left arm fracture and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was treated and released.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

A Fox 32 crew was near where the incident happened and Reporter Dane Placko saw the woman on the ground, although it was unclear at the time if she had been hit by the car.

Angel, a witness, said the car wouldn't stop "and the lady got knocked over in the process. I don't think she got hit by the car, but in the commotion of people running though the side."

Sky Fox continued tracking the car until it came to a stop in the West Loop area with a broken window. People got out of the car to push it.

What we don't know:

Chicago police said as of late Wednesday morning, no one had been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run crash.

Detectives are investigating the incident.