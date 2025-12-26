Man dies after being found shot in Chicago on Christmas night, police say

The Brief A man was found shot Thursday night in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he died. No one is in custody as detectives investigate.



A man died after he was found shot late Christmas night on Chicago's South Side, police said.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 7400 block of South Cottage Grove around 10:11 p.m. after reports of a person shot.

The victim, described as a man between 30 and 35 years old, was found unresponsive on the ground. He had been shot in the back and right armpit.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he later died.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what may have led up to the shooting, and the victim's identity is still unknown.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.