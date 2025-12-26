Chicago police search for tow truck driver after woman's vehicle struck by gunfire

The Brief A tow truck driver is accused of shooting at another vehicle after a crash early Friday in River North. The shooting happened in the 800 block of North La Salle Drive. No one was hurt, and the driver of the tow truck has not been found.



Chicago police are searching for a tow truck driver accused of shooting at another vehicle after a crash early Friday in River North.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3:50 a.m. in the 800 block of North La Salle Drive.

Police said a 34-year-old woman was driving a gray Chevy SUV southbound next to the tow truck when the tow truck's driver hit the back of her vehicle.

After the collision, the driver of the tow truck reportedly fired gunshots, striking the front windshield of the SUV.

The tow truck's driver then left the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.