Man critically wounded in Christmas night shooting on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A 37-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting late Thursday. Police say the shooting followed an argument with another man. No arrests have been made.



A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times during an argument late Christmas night on Chicago’s South Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11:02 p.m. in the 300 block of West Marquette Road in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police said a 37-year-old man was outside when he became involved in an argument with an unknown man who then pulled out a gun and fired shots.

The victim was hit multiple times in the body and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what the argument was about.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.